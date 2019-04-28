Manchester United legend offers advice to David de Gea after latest howler vs Chelsea

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has offered some words of advice to out-of-form goalkeeper David de Gea after his latest mistake.

The Spain international has looked horribly off-colour of late, having made a mistake in the defeat to Manchester City in midweek, and another for the Marcos Alonso goal for Chelsea against United today.

De Gea has for so long been one of the Red Devils’ most important players, showing himself to be a world class performer for most of his Old Trafford career.

Now, however, Neville thinks the 28-year-old needs a little break from football, as he recommends the player getting away from things for a while to clear his head and reset.

G Neville: “He (De Gea) needs to get away from football, clear his head, reset.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 28, 2019

There’s not long left this season, so United will probably continue to show faith in their no.1 ‘keeper, though they do have the reliable Sergio Romero as a backup option.

Either way, it’s pretty damning for De Gea that Neville feels he has to offer this kind of advice to him in order to get his form back.