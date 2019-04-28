Video: Arsenal transfer target Pablo Fornals scores outrageous ‘Rabona’ strike for Villarreal vs Huesca

Pablo Fornals has scored one of the cheekiest goals of the season with a Rabona strike for Villarreal against Huesca in today’s La Liga clash.

The classy Spanish midfielder is enjoying a fine season, and he’s been recently linked as a target for Arsenal by the Daily Express.

Based on this evidence, the Gunners would be signing themselves a real class act if they could get Fornals in this summer.

Arsenal could certainly do with attacking midfielders as Aaron Ramsey is set to leave at the end of his contract, while Mesut Ozil hasn’t always been a starter this season, and the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi have struggled.