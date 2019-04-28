Chelsea line up return for club legend in bid to win over fans

Chelsea are reportedly readying an offer and a role for Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech at Stamford Bridge for next season.

The former Blues goalkeeper left the club for a move to Arsenal back in 2015, but remains a legendary figure in west London after spending the bulk of his career there and winning various major honours.

Cech is now set to retire from playing at the end of this season, so could be available for a new job, with the Telegraph reporting Chelsea want to take advantage with a move to improve the mood at the club after such a difficult campaign.

It is not yet clear how the former Czech Republic international might fit in at CFC, but one imagines the club will find something for him.

The Telegraph suggest Cech could be given elements of the technical director’s job, with Chelsea still to actually replace Michael Emenalo in that role.

It could generally be a summer of big change at Chelsea, with the Telegraph suggesting the future of manager Maurizio Sarri remains in doubt, while speculation over Eden Hazard’s future goes on.