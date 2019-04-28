Menu

‘Sell him’ – These Manchester United fans react to star’s ‘terrible’ performance vs Chelsea

Manchester United’s mammoth encounter against Chelsea this afternoon has ended in a 1-1 draw, the game was quite evenly contested so this is a fair result.

United took the lead in the 11th minute of the clash, ironically it was three former Chelsea players who teamed up to open the scoring for the Red Devils. Take a look at Juan Mata’s opener here.

Solskjaer’s side suffered a devastating blow right on the brink of halftime, stopper David De Gea made a massive blunder and let Antonio Rudiger’s long-range effort slip out of his hands, leaving Marcos Alonso free to score the equaliser.

Take a look at De Gea’s blunder here.

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment following the game, today’s draw effectively signals the end of United’s season. They will need their rivals to slip up if they to have any chance of finishing in the top four.

Understandably most of the criticism was directed towards David De Gea:

Check out some general reaction to the frustrating performance below:

This fan’s view seems a bit harsh:

This fan’s particular viewpoint on where United are at right now sums up the situation at the club perfectly:

United have ended their run of three consecutive defeats with today’s draw, but the Red Devils really needed a win today in order to give themselves a fighting chance of securing a top four finish.

