Manchester United’s mammoth encounter against Chelsea this afternoon has ended in a 1-1 draw, the game was quite evenly contested so this is a fair result.

United took the lead in the 11th minute of the clash, ironically it was three former Chelsea players who teamed up to open the scoring for the Red Devils. Take a look at Juan Mata’s opener here.

Solskjaer’s side suffered a devastating blow right on the brink of halftime, stopper David De Gea made a massive blunder and let Antonio Rudiger’s long-range effort slip out of his hands, leaving Marcos Alonso free to score the equaliser.

Take a look at De Gea’s blunder here.

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment following the game, today’s draw effectively signals the end of United’s season. They will need their rivals to slip up if they to have any chance of finishing in the top four.

Understandably most of the criticism was directed towards David De Gea:

De Gea has lost the plot.

Terrible performance again. — Dave Burgess (@daverburgess) April 28, 2019

This is my problem with De Gea. You are fighting for World Class wages with Tin Pot performances. You looked like a £80k a week player today. @D_DeGea. Do better mate. — Kid Manchester ?? (@KiidManchester) April 28, 2019

De Gea has killed us. He wants to leave. He has cost us top 4. Why did we play him? His mistake completely hammered our whole performance. Shocking season. — Farhan (@farhan_chogz) April 28, 2019

is this the De Gea who’s asking for salary increase?? ? @romerosergio for life — Blackstar254?? (@MusuyaC) April 28, 2019

DE GEA is new signing for opponent teams for past 3 games — Rash (@Rashousmane) April 28, 2019

Rest De Gea for the final 2 game, because he makes lot of mistakes in last 9 games.. — ? (@Fahrizaal_) April 28, 2019

Check out some general reaction to the frustrating performance below:

Could have been 700 minutes added time and still wouldn’t have got a second, fucking awful x — Andy Moore (@Andy_Dewy_Moore) April 28, 2019

We had the chance and we blew it, the last two games must count — Kyurem (@Kyuremdaclasher) April 28, 2019

Horrible performance we deserve Europa League. Ole better sort this out, Ashley Young CANNOT start next season. CANNOT. — Phil (@philsfish) April 28, 2019

fully embarrassing, the club is beyond a joke. — Josh (@xfrap) April 28, 2019

Goodbye champions league. — Azhar Rashad (@azhar_rashad7) April 28, 2019

This fan’s view seems a bit harsh:

embarrassing, top 4 gone, please sell de gea and loan/sell rashford, get ole out too he ain’t no legend anymore he’s ruining the club — Brad (@ffsBrads) April 28, 2019

This fan’s particular viewpoint on where United are at right now sums up the situation at the club perfectly:

We have become everything we used to make fun of:

• Changing managers like Chelsea

• Spending money like Manchester City

• Aiming for the fourth spot like Arsenal

• Talking about history like Liverpool. It’s so sad to see such great club going down like this. — ????. (@Rahulutd) April 28, 2019

United have ended their run of three consecutive defeats with today’s draw, but the Red Devils really needed a win today in order to give themselves a fighting chance of securing a top four finish.