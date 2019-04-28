“I have a personal agreement” – Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target opens up on future with Prem move still possible

Borussia Monchengladbach winger Thorgan Hazard has spoken out about his future, admitting he has a personal agreement to seal a transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

The Belgium international, the brother of Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, despite failing to make it at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career.

Thorgan Hazard is on his way to Borussia Dortmund. That’s what he told @VTMNIEUWS: “I have a personal agreement with Borussia Dortmund. I have talked to them. It’s now between the clubs. It takes time. They are in talks.” #cfc #bvb pic.twitter.com/a94aswiHnS — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) April 28, 2019

Hazard could now find himself back in the Premier League as the Sun recently linked him as a target for both Arsenal and Liverpool, though he says he has agreed terms with Dortmund.

This could be important, though journalist Kristof Terreur, translating Hazard’s quotes to VTM Nieuws, adds that the clubs have not yet agreed on a fee, which surely gives Arsenal and Liverpool some hope of hijacking the deal.

Kevin De Bruyne had a personal agreement with Dortmund in 2013 too – 5 year deal, Kloppo texting him constantly. In the end Chelsea said no. Thorgan Hazard has on year left on his deal, but both clubs still miles apart over the fee. — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) April 28, 2019

Both clubs could do with attacking players this summer, with Arsenal especially in need of more quality to come in as upgrades on inconsistent pair Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have a world class front three but arguably lack much in the way of backup behind it, so could benefit from Hazard as an upgrade on squad players like Xherdan Shaqiri.

This Hazard transfer saga seems like one keeping an eye on…