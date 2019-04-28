Jamie Vardy trolls celebrity Gooner Piers Morgan after scoring twice against Arsenal

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and his wife Rebekah Vardy have trolled celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan following the Foxes’ 3-0 win over the Gunners in today’s Premier League clash.

The former England international scored twice against Arsenal in an emphatic Leicester win at the King Power Stadium, putting Unai Emery’s sides top four hopes in real doubt.

Arsenal are in shocking form at the moment, losing three in a row in the Premier League at the most important stage of the season, and conceding three goals in each of those matches.

Vardy certainly enjoyed the moment, however, and decided to take aim at Morgan, who is widely hated even by many fellow Arsenal supporters.

We’re not entirely sure what the Vardys’ particular beef with Piers is, but if it’s just a general dislike, we’re not going to blame them, to be honest.

You can see their tweets below, with Piers responding to Rebekah but not to Jamie…