Manchester United goalkeeper can’t stop making mistakes leading to goals it seems, the stopper’s blunder led to Marcos Alonso’s equaliser for Chelsea.

In the 43rd minute of the clash, Alonso equalised for Chelsea after a shocking mistake by David De Gea. De Gea spilled the ball into Alonso’s path after failing to handle Antonio Rudiger’s long-range effort.

Alonso still had some work cut out for himself, the full-back had to remain cool, calm and composed before knocking the ball into the back of the net.

De Gea can’t wait any longer for the end of the season to come, the stopper certainly looks as though he needs time away from football after his disastrous spell of form recently. Opposition players have punished De Gea’s inability to deal with long-range strikes in recent weeks.

Sorry to say but this is not the De Gea I know — w ? ? f ? a ? ? ? (@Gaeist) April 28, 2019

Time to bench De Gea. He’s killing this team now. — It’s NSC Season ? (@thatNSCfan) April 28, 2019

It’s very clear the David DeGea is not fully mentally engaged in his football. — Jeff Soble (@jeffsoble) April 28, 2019

What is happening with de gea, ffs. — Luke Whitehouse (@LukeWhitehouse7) April 28, 2019

United will be kicking themselves after they threw away their lead right on the brink of halftime.