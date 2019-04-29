(Photo) Arsenal star hints he’s played final game for the club with statement on social media

Arsenal midfielder Denis Suarez has tweeted a statement in image form explaining his lack of playing time and struggles with injury in his time on loan at the club.

The Spain international joined the Gunners from Barcelona in January and in his message sounds as though he’s saying goodbye to the club’s fans.

Suarez speaks of his appreciation for how hard a big club like Arsenal tried to sign him, whilst confirming his injury will mean he doesn’t play again this season.

Given the player’s lack of impact at the Emirates Stadium, one would have imagined a return to Barca was most likely anyway, and this statement strongly suggests that will now be the case.