Chelsea line up transfer of versatile €40million star following weekend hat-trick

Chelsea are reportedly planning a transfer swoop for Nice right-back Youcef Atal this summer following his impressive performance at the weekend.

The highly-rated 22-year-old has played a variety of roles this season despite primarily being a full-back, and hit a hat trick from a wide-left role in his side’s win over Guingamp on Sunday.

It looks like a long list of clubs could now be in for Atal ahead of next season, with Chelsea alongside Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid as admirers, according to the Telegraph.

However, the Blues could only get a deal done – estimated to cost around €40million – if they manage to get a delay to their transfer ban.

The Telegraph reports Chelsea are still planning targets for next season in case they can get around their ban, and it seems Atal would be high up on their list.

It remains to be seen where CFC would ideally like to play the Algerian, who could perhaps most likely serve as an upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri at left-back.

Still, with six goals this season he could perhaps also be brought in for a more attacking role, with Eden Hazard’s future in doubt and both Pedro and Willian looking slightly over the hill.