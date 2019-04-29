Manchester United and Arsenal in battle over goalkeeper transfer

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly both eyeing up the potential transfer of highly-rated young Reading goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.

The 16-year-old shot-stopper has impressed at the Madejski Stadium, having become a regular for the club’s Under-23 side this season.

And this has led to much Premier League interest in recent times, with Man Utd and Arsenal seemingly leading the chase at the moment, according to the Daily Mail.

It certainly seems like Boyce-Clarke has a bright future in the game, and it would be intriguing to see how he could develop in the youth teams of big clubs like United or Arsenal.

Both Premier League giants have a proud history of promoting young players, so Boyce-Clarke could feel good about leaving Reading to continue to work his way up at clubs where he might stand a chance of first-team progression.

United, meanwhile, are also being linked with a big name in goal amid doubts over the future and form of David de Gea, with Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak linked as a top target by ESPN.