Manchester United and Chelsea on alert as club’s all-time leading goal-scorer pursues Prem transfer

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly on alert for the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this summer.

The Uruguay international is reported by Calciomercato to have been eyeing a move to the Premier League for some time, with Man Utd and Chelsea having previously shown an interest in his services.

It remains to be seen if both clubs will definitely be in for Cavani again this summer, but Calciomercato suggests they’re on alert, which makes sense given both teams’ needs up front.

United could do with an upgrade on struggling attackers like Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, neither of whom really look capable of reaching that elite level needed for the Red Devils to become genuine challengers for the Premier League title and other major trophies again.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had some rotten luck with strikers in recent times, with January loan signing Gonzalo Higuain the latest to struggle at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentina international himself replaced struggling Spaniard Alvaro Morata, who has been loaned out to Atletico Madrid, while Michy Batshuayi is another flop out on loan at Crystal Palace.

Cavani could well prove the upgrade required for both clubs after a prolific record in his time with PSG.

The 32-year-old is the Ligue 1 giants’ all-time leading scorer with 192 goals in 272 appearances, and his goals have contributed towards a number of major trophy wins, including five French top flight titles.