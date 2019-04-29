Chelsea legend names surprise potential Gonzalo Higuain replacement for Blues

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele has made it clear he thinks loaned-out Blues striker Alvaro Morata is better than Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine is currently on loan at Chelsea from Juventus, but has not had the most impressive start to life in the Premier League.

With just four goals in 15 appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side, one has to wonder if Higuain will be kept on permanently beyond this season, even if the Chelsea manager has suggested he probably will, according to BBC Sport.

The 31-year-old was brought in this January as an upgrade on other striker flops at Stamford Bridge, with Morata loaned out to Atletico Madrid after struggling in England.

Michy Batshuayi has also been out on loan twice this season, while Olivier Giroud continues to largely warm the bench for CFC.

Makelele, however, has sung Morata’s praises, saying he believes the Spain international is the one who should be first choice for the west Londoners.

‘For me, the way I see it I think it depends on the manager and the way he wants to play football,’ Makelele told Stadium Astro, as quoted by the Metro.

‘Either with a target man or with a smart player moving, scoring goals, dribbling.

‘We didn’t know exactly what the manager wanted [at the start]. He prefers Higuain because he’s more adapted with Hazard and Willian, he had him before, he knows Higuain very well, so he knows the mentality and spirit [of Sarri’s team].

‘But for me, the one is Morata, he’s a real striker. He’s like [Karim] Benzema a little bit, technically soft, scores goals, not selfish, runs, I think he’s quicker than Higuain and Giroud.’