Czech Republic star Josef Sural tragically killed in horrific Alanyaspor bus crash

Czech Republic international Josef Sural died after Alanyaspor’s team minibus crashed while travelling back from a fixture against Kayserispor on Sunday.

According to The Sun, the 28-year-old died after being taken to hospital in critical condition following the road accident, while former Tottenham defender Steven Caulker also sustained injuries.

Sural sustained fractures to his head and some parts of his body and was immediately taken to intensive care, but he was pronounced dead after doctors attempted to save his life. The Czech striker is survived by his wife and two children.

The Sun reports that six other members of the Alanyaspor squad were taken to hospital after the horrific crash, including ex-Liverpool and Sunderland forward Djibril Cisse.

The tragic incident took place last night as the Turkish side were travelling home in a private VIP minibus following a 1-1 draw with Kayserispor – during which Caulker scored the only goal for the visitors.

Kayserispor deplasman? dönü?ü Alanyasporlu 7 futbolcuyu ta??yan özel minibüs kaza yapt?. Josef Sural kaza sonras? acilen ameliyata ve sonras?nda yo?un bak?ma al?nd?. pic.twitter.com/s3qgHVMqWh — Tribun Dergi (@tribundergi) April 29, 2019

As per The Sun, Alanyaspor chairman Hasan Cavusoglu claimed the minibus driver had fallen asleep at the wheel, as he stated: “According to the information I received from our police chief, despite there being two drivers on the vehicle, they were both asleep.

“The crash happened as a result of them both being asleep.”

The players were travelling from Alanya back to the city when the bus crashed and overturned in Antalya-Alanya land road, five kilometres before the Dinek centre.

Sural played 20 times for the Czech Republic – including all three of their group games at Euro 2016 – and he was plying his trade at club level in Turkey after joining Alanyaspor from Sparta Prague in January.

The driver of the van has reportedly been questioned by police and the six injured Alanyaspor players are now in a stable condition.