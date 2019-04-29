Real Madrid ready to sell Arsenal transfer target to highest bidder following £51m Gunners approach

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to clear out a number of players this summer, with Isco one of those who could be offloaded when the transfer window re-opens.

Don Balon recently claimed Arsenal had made a £51million bid for the Spain international, which makes sense as he could be viewed as an upgrade on Mesut Ozil after a difficult season for the German under Unai Emery.

And it looks like good news for Arsenal as a fresh Don Balon report mentions Isco as being part of the mass clear out at the Bernabeu, with Real said to be prepared to sell the former Malaga man to the highest bidder.

It could perhaps be risky for the Gunners to go in for a player whose stock is so low at the moment, though Isco has always looked a potentially world class player, if perhaps one playing for the wrong club.

The 27-year-old could do better in terms of filling his potential with a move elsewhere, with Arsenal perhaps closer to his level, and a club who might build around him more than Madrid have.