£68m Manchester United transfer target speaks out on situation with current club

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has spoken about his future amid transfer rumours linking him with a potential move to Manchester United.

The Croatia international has been a top performer for Barca for a number of years now, and it seems he’s eager to stay at the Nou Camp for as long as possible.

Don Balon recently claimed Rakitic, valued at around £68million, was already in talks with clubs, including Man Utd, about an exit from Barcelona this summer.

It makes sense that the Red Devils might be keen on the 31-year-old, who could undoubtedly strengthen their options in the middle of the park after a difficult season.

Paul Pogba has not been consistent, while players like Nemanja Matic and Fred have not contributed enough, and Ander Herrera’s future is in doubt as he nears the end of his contract.

Still, it seems Rakitic might need some convincing, as he made it clear when speaking to reporters, as quoted by Team Talk, that his priority would be to sign a new contract with his current club.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else,” he told reporters, as quoted by Team Talk.

“I hope the club, the president, the coach and the fans see this the same way I do. I hope they tell me that I’ll stay here for another three years.

“I’d like to be able to point to the three more years on my contract and to say I’ll be here three more years.

“Anything can happen in football, but I am very calm about it all.”