Liverpool consider transfer for €60m midfielder involved in 23 goals this season

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer move for Bayer Leverkusen midfield starlet Kai Havertz after his superb form this season.

Still only 19 years of age, Havertz has shown himself to be one of Europe’s most exciting young talents with a huge contribution in both goals and assists from midfield.

Playing a variety of roles either in a central attacking position, dictating from deep, or wide on the right, the Germany international has scored 17 goals and laid on six assists for his team-mates, a total goal involvement of 23.

Those are seriously impressive numbers from the teenager, with Don Balon listing a large number of Europe’s elite clubs as showing an interest in his services, among those Liverpool.

The Reds would reportedly be up against big names like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus for Havertz’s signature, with the player likely to cost around €60million, according to Don Balon.

That looks a fee well worth paying for one of Europe’s most exciting up-and-coming talents, with LFC likely to benefit from his creative talents in their squad next season.

Havertz could be an ideal long-term replacement for someone like James Milner, and also ease the pressure on the likes of Naby Keita, who was a little slow to get going this season, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is only just back after a lengthy injury.