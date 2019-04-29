As Arsenal were falling to a third consecutive defeat on Sunday, their fans were humiliated further by a chant from Leicester City supporters at the King Power Stadium.

Much of the singing from the away end during the 3-0 thrashing saw Gooners shout up about their dislike of north London rivals Tottenham.

This sparked quick-witted Leicester fans to reply with a chorus of: “Tottenham Hotspur, their laughing at you.”

Arsenal finished above Spurs for 21 consecutive seasons until the 2016-17 campaign, but since then it has been the side from N17 who have been higher in the table.

With two Premier League matches left to play, Spurs are four points clear of their north London neighbours and also flying high in Europe.

Tottenham will begin their two-legged Champions League semi-final against Ajax on Tuesday and many of their fans appeared to love their Arsenal counterparts being taken down a peg or two by the Leicester faithful.

Replying to the video below on Twitter, one Spurs fan wrote: “Cheers to the Foxes”.

Another tweeted: “Love it”.

And one, referring to Tottenham’s loss to West Ham on Saturday, said: “Makes up for yesterday’s display!”