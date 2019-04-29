Liverpool to hand star new 12-month contract extension

Liverpool are reportedly set to hand a new contract extension to returning midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

According to the Daily Mirror, the England international is set to earn himself a new deal keeping him at Anfield until 2023 just after his successful return from a lengthy injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain shone in his first season at Liverpool before missing the end of the 2017/18 campaign, meaning he played no part in the club’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, whilst also missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where England made it to the semi-finals.

Reds fans will be delighted to see the 25-year-old back now, with the former Arsenal man proving a popular addition as he’s looked such a superb fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played in the win over Huddersfield Town and fans will now hope he can make some impact for them before the end of this season as LFC continue to chase both the Premier League and the Champions League.