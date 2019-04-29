5 ideal Lukaku replacements as Man United exit talk grows, including 21-year-old goal machine & England international

Romelu Lukaku may have shoved over Cesar Azpilicueta in some style during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend, but that that’s the best thing he’s done all season is a sign of where the Belgian’s Old Trafford career is at.

A prolific scorer during his time with Everton, Lukaku had long looked something of a wonderkid after a bright start to his career, first with Anderlecht and then in the Premier League.

Still, there were doubts about Lukaku as well, with the bulky front-man struggling in his time at Chelsea, with his big-club mentality coming into question, even if he’ll argue he didn’t play as much as he should have.

United are now seeing it, however, with the 25-year-old looking a different player in red than he did in Everton blue.

27 goals in 51 games in his first season was a decent return, though it somewhat masks a barren run in the middle of the season, while some will no doubt have expected more of him at a bigger club, considering he scored 26 in just 39 games at Everton the previous season.

Lukaku’s future is now in doubt as he’s been quoted by the Guardian as failing to rule out an exit this summer, while he also told Sky Sports about how much of a dream it would be to play in Serie A.

Unsurprisingly, many MUFC fans would be content to see him go, but who could replace him? Here’s a look at five names we think would probably be upgrades…

Edinson Cavani

One of the most prolific centre-forwards in Europe this decade, Edinson Cavani has fired them in at a superb rate for both Napoli and PSG.

The Uruguay international scored 104 goals in 138 games in his time in Naples, before reaching 192 goals and counting for PSG, making him the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Now 32, there might be some element of risk in signing Cavani in the latter stages of his career, especially as he’s never played in the Premier League before. But with a record like that, you fancy he at least couldn’t be worse than Lukaku.

Calciomercato have also claimed Cavani is keen on a move to the Premier League, with Man Utd and Chelsea mentioned as clubs that could be on alert.

Antoine Griezmann

Linked with United countless times, Antoine Griezmann could once again be worth looking at for the Red Devils if Lukaku leaves this summer.

Not so long ago, Sport claimed the PL giants were leading the chase for Griezmann, and fans would surely be happy with the prolific Frenchman making his way to Manchester at last.

With 133 goals in 252 appearances for Atletico Madrid, the 28-year-old is one of the finest finishers in the business, but also a more complete footballer than out-and-out strikers like Lukaku and Cavani.