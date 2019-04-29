Menu

“I’ll drive him there myself” – Manchester United star won’t rule out transfer, and these fans give their response

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has once again fuelled speculation over his future after failing to rule out leaving the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The Belgium international has not had the best of times since moving to United from Everton last season, having failed to really repeat his prolific scoring record from his time at Goodison Park.

Lukaku has just recently been quoted by Sky Sports as saying it would be a dream to play in Serie A, while he’s now also been quoted by the Guardian as saying he doesn’t know what his future holds and that he won’t comment on speculation.

“I don’t know, I am not here to entertain rumours. I am still under contract,” he is quoted by the Guardian.

Either way, United fans don’t seem too bothered, with many in fact quite pleased to hear they may soon see the back of Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku on his way out of Manchester United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as options up front, while the club also seem likely to be busy in the next transfer window.

Here’s some reaction to Lukaku’s quotes on his future…

