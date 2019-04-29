“I’ll drive him there myself” – Manchester United star won’t rule out transfer, and these fans give their response

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has once again fuelled speculation over his future after failing to rule out leaving the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The Belgium international has not had the best of times since moving to United from Everton last season, having failed to really repeat his prolific scoring record from his time at Goodison Park.

Lukaku has just recently been quoted by Sky Sports as saying it would be a dream to play in Serie A, while he’s now also been quoted by the Guardian as saying he doesn’t know what his future holds and that he won’t comment on speculation.

“I don’t know, I am not here to entertain rumours. I am still under contract,” he is quoted by the Guardian.

Either way, United fans don’t seem too bothered, with many in fact quite pleased to hear they may soon see the back of Lukaku.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as options up front, while the club also seem likely to be busy in the next transfer window.

Here’s some reaction to Lukaku’s quotes on his future…

Lukaku wants to go to Italy, I'll drive him there myself. Don't think the pasta over there will help the lazy twat tho. — Gareth T (@gtops84) April 29, 2019

Can Lukaku shut up for fuck sake, All he talks about is going to Serie A and wanting to leave United, Jesus Christ, Just go, No-one's stopping you — Matthew (@Carrick4united) April 29, 2019

If Pogba goes in the summer – fine, if Lukaku joins him – no problem! If Young, Smalling, Jones, Darmian & Sanchez go – fantastic! Herrera goes – devastated! #mufc — Mark Walsh (@walshy2207) April 29, 2019

Lukaku smfh. GO TO SERIE A! IDGAF ANYMORE !!! — Meech33Zong (@dyounger3352) April 28, 2019

Really hoping Lukaku goes to Serie A — Kern (@IaMtIgEr_8) April 28, 2019

Lukaku admitting he’s unsure whether he will be at United next season… in that case put him at the top of the ‘out’ list this summer, don’t want players who aren’t 100% committed, and replace him with someone who will actually excite us. — Mr T ? (@CTobin1478) April 29, 2019