Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury after having to be subbed off in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

The Ivory Coast international looked in some discomfort as he had to be helped off the pitch in that game, and United’s official site have now confirmed the extent of the injury.

Bailly hasn’t had the best season for Man Utd, but remains a useful option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to the unconvincing performances of the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones this term.

It’s also a blow for the Ivory Coast, as United’s site claims the 25-year-old will now also miss the Africa Cup of Nations tournament this summer.

It remains to be seen how this might also affect Bailly’s transfer chances ahead of next season, with the Manchester Evening News recently claiming he was leaning towards staying at MUFC over joining Arsenal or Lyon anyway.

Still, ESPN have noted that the Red Devils are after centre-back signings like Kalidou Koulibaly and Raphael Varane, so Bailly might find himself out of the first-team picture next season if he doesn’t move elsewhere for first-team football.