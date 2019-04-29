Manchester City agree to match La Liga star’s €70m buy-out clause ahead of proposed summer transfer

Manchester City are reportedly willing to meet the release clause in Rodri’s current contract at Atletico Madrid, with a summer move on the horizon.

City boss Pep Guardiola is already on the lookout for reinforcements in the transfer market, especially in midfield, with first choice holding midfielder Fernandinho approaching the latter stages of his career at 33.

According to Team Talk, the Premier League champions have been keeping a close eye on Atletico trio Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez and Rodri, as they line up the Brazilian’s successor at the Etihad Stadium.

As per Team Talk, Spanish publication Cadena Ser claims that Guardiola is most keen on bringing Rodri to England and City have opened talks with Atletico representatives ahead of a proposed summer transfer.

La Liga pundit Guillem Ballague has also revealed that City have agreed to match the €70 million buy-out clause in the 22-year-old’s contract and he is open to the possibility of a Premier League switch.

Manchester City willing to pay the €70 million of the buy out clause of Rodri (so Atlético won’t have a say) and the player happy to study personal terms offered by City. More on #AskGuillem tomorrow on my YT channel ? https://t.co/v3uk7gIWQF pic.twitter.com/yFoca7CuYq — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) April 28, 2019

Rodri has four years left to run on his current deal at Wanda Metropolitano, having joined the club from Villarreal in the summer of 2018, but his time at the club may already be drawing to a swift close.

The young midfielder has been a fixture in Diego Simeone’s line up this season, with 43 appearances under his belt across all competitions, but Atletico might struggle to retain his services beyond May.

City are in need of a new star to add an extra dimension to the squad and with Rodri’s technical prowess and ability to break up play in the middle of the park, they might have found exactly what they are looking for.

Although no formal offers have been made yet, the English giants look set to land the Spaniard’s signature ahead of a number of potential suitors, which will once again highlight the club’s finical muscle in the current market.