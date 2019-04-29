Menu

Lionel Messi wants transfer of £103m Manchester United star for Barcelona

Lionel Messi is reportedly keen for Barcelona to seal the transfer of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international has had a fine season at Old Trafford, though there may be some concerns over his contract situation as his current deal expires at the end of next season, though United have the option of an extra year, according to Transfermarkt.

It remains to be seen if Rashford can be persuade to sign that deal, but Don Balon claim Messi is a fan of the player and would like him with him at Barcelona.

The Spanish outlet suggests the 21-year-old is seen as an ideal option to come in as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez up front, as he would not necessarily need to start every game straight away, unlike other big names like Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, also mentioned as possible targets in the piece.

Having Messi as an admirer is some compliment, so it will be interesting to see how this might affect Rashford’s decision over signing a new contract with MUFC any time soon.

Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United for Barcelona?

The Red Devils don’t look like making it into next season’s Champions League, so a move away might be the best thing for Rashford to ensure he can win the biggest trophies the game as to offer.

