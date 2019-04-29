Ruthless Man United ready to trigger €120m clause for transfer to replace big name

Manchester United are reportedly ready to show a ruthless side in the transfer market this summer as they seriously consider a bid for Jan Oblak.

Following David de Gea’s dire recent form, it seems Man Utd are genuinely prepared to axe the Spanish shot-stopper despite his years of world class service at Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, Untied are seriously considering paying Oblak’s €120million release clause at Atletico Madrid, a move which would throw De Gea’s future into real doubt.

As it stands, the 28-year-old only has a year to run on his Red Devils contract anyway, and the Sun have linked him as a target for Paris Saint-Germain.

De Gea’s reputation means top clubs will surely still queue up for him if he is made available, and United may well feel that’s now the best option for them after his significant dip in performances this term.

Otherwise, they will probably just lose him on a free transfer at the end of next season anyway, so cashing in now could help them in terms of affording the big fee needed to sign Oblak.

On current form, the Slovenia international looks the far better ‘keeper, so could be an ideal place for MUFC to start as they surely embark upon a major rebuilding job this summer.