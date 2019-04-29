Bid prepared: Liverpool ready to launch official offer for £60m star as Manchester United join the running

Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch an official bid for the transfer of Lille star Nicolas Pepe after his superb form in Ligue 1 this season.

The Ivory Coast international looks a world class forward who could shine at most top clubs, with a move to the Premier League perhaps on the cards this summer.

Liverpool are prepared to make Lille an offer for the £60million-rated attacker, while Manchester United are also said to have joined the running, according to the Daily Express.

With 21 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, Pepe looks one of the most lethal finishers in Europe, having mainly hit these high figures from a wide position.

The 23-year-old can also play as a centre-forward, with the Express suggesting Man Utd are eyeing him up with replacing Romelu Lukaku in mind.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could see Pepe as an upgrade on Roberto Firmino, for whom the goals have dried up a little this season, while he may also offer Jurgen Klopp the chance to experiment with four in attack in slightly different formations.

Either way, it would be hugely exciting to see a talent like Pepe make his way to England this summer.