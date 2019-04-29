Sarri tipped for swift Serie A return as Italian giants target Chelsea boss for top job

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly been identified as a possible successor for Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan.

The 60-year-old coach moved to Stamford Bridge last summer after three years in charge at Napoli, but his first season in English football has been turbulent, to say the least.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League with two matches of the season remaining and they have a Europa League semi-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt to look forward to next month.

However, Sarri has come under a great deal of criticism for his rigid tactical style and stubborn selection policy, with Chelsea unable to maintain a challenge for the title over the last 10 months.

According to the Evening Standard, the Italian has been tipped for a swift return to Serie A this summer, with AC Milan ready to target him for the top job at San Siro.

Gattuso’s position at the helm is under real threat after Milan’s Coppa Italia semi-final exit at the hands of Lazio during the week and the club has already begun lining up candidates to replace him.

The Rossoneri may end up missing out on qualification for next season’s Champions League which could seal Gattuso’s fate and Sarri has joined ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on the club’s list of proposed men to come in and revamp the squad.

However, ES reports that Sarri is hoping to remain at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future, as he revealed before watching his team secure a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Sunday.

“The Premier League is wonderful and I want to remain in the Premier League,” said Sarri. “I want to remain at Chelsea because the level is very, very high.

“The atmosphere in the stadiums is really fantastic. And so it’s a wonderful championship. I’d like to remain here.”

The veteran tactician’s latest comments may well point to an extended stay at Stamford Bridge, but his time at the club could yet be cut short if the team suffers a disappointing end to the 2018-19 campaign.

Although Sarri would be the ideal fit for Italian giants Milan, it appears that he is still determined to prove himself in English football and thusly the Chelsea board may have a huge decision to make at the end of May regarding his future.