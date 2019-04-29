Video: Stormzy and Peter Crouch reminisce about drunken meeting in hilarious exchange

Grime artist Stormzy had a chat with Peter Crouch during a BBC radio interview, with the former England international having to remind him of how they once met at a club.

The pair had previously spoken to each other after an awards show, but Crouch had to remind Stormzy about when they bumped into each other outside the toilets on a night out.

Stormzy sounds like he was pretty out of it at the time as he admitted at the start of the video that he couldn’t remember if this meeting was a dream.

Crouch later called in to explain precisely how it happened, and followed it up with this hilarious tweet: