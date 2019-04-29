Video: Leeds boss Marco Bielsa gives up on trying to pronounce ‘Ipswich’ in hilarious press conference

Leeds United manager Marco Bielsa had some trouble pronouncing ‘Ipswich’ when discussing his side’s final game of the Championship season.

The Whites will take on the Tractor Boys at Portman Road next Sunday, with nothing but pride on the line for both sides after a frustrating last month of fixtures.

Bielsa’s side are destined to finish in the playoffs after being beaten to automatic promotion by Norwich and Sheffield United, while Ipswich Town were relegated to League One on April 13 after a draw with Birmingham City.

Speaking ahead of Leeds’ final game of the 2018-19 league campaign, Bielsa gave up on trying to pronounce ‘Ipswich’ after several attempts in a hilarious press conference during which his translator eventually stated: “Okay, I give up.”

Check out the Argentine boss in top comedic form below, via Twitter.

Marcelo Bielsa just deciding to give up on pronouncing “Ipswich” is the video you didn’t know you needed in your life. pic.twitter.com/3le9n8bjKi — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 28, 2019