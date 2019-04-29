Video: Mertens equals Maradona’s Napoli record with sublime free-kick against Frosinone

Napoli attacker Dries Mertens matched Diego Maradona’s goal record for the club by netting an outrageous free-kick away at Frosinone.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side earned a 2-0 win thanks to Mertens’ amazing effort and a second-half goal from Amin Younes, which ensured they remain eight points clear of their rivals in second place in Serie A.

Mertens grabbed the headlines after equalling the legendary Maradona in Napoli’s goalscoring charts on 81, curling a sublime free-kick into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Both men are now joint third in the club’s all-time scoring list, with ex-Napoli star Marek Hamsik in second on 100 and 1930’s icon Antonio Vojak still out in front on 102.

Check out Mertens record-equalling goal below, via Twitter.