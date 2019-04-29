‘Worst player I’ve ever seen at this great club’ – These Man United fans lambast mercurial star for display against Chelsea

Manchester United supporters vented their frustration on social media after watching Marcus Rashford toil in vain against Chelsea on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew 1-1 with the Blues at Old Trafford over the weekend, which leaves them facing the very real prospect of missing out on a place in next season’s Champions League.

United are still sixth in the table and three points behind Maurizio Sarri’s men in fourth, with only two matches of the 2018-19 campaign left to play.

Juan Mata gave the Red Devils the best possible start against Chelsea, but a David de Gea blunder allowed Marcos Alonso to equalise for the visitors just before half-time, which stalled the home team’s momentum.

The second period was a frustrating affair for United, with their main attackers struggling to create any clear-cut openings against a well-organised opponent.

One man who failed to have any impact on the game at all was Rashford, who wasted possession on numerous occasions and halted several promising attacks with his lack of quality on the ball.

The Mercurial attacker lost the ball 15 times in the first half, more than any other player on the pitch and he was eventually hauled off for Alexis Sanchez late in the game.

One supporter had seen enough from Rashford to describe him on Twitter as “The worst player I’ve ever seen at this great club” – clearly frustrated by his lack of impact in such an important game.

Rashford is the worst player I’ve ever seen at this great club. — ?? (@UtdHenry) April 28, 2019

The 21-year-old was superb during the first two months of Solskjaer’ caretaker reign at Old Trafford, but since his permanent appointment, his form has taken a turn for the worst.

United have only won two of their last ten matches across all competitions and a huge reason for their recent struggles is a lack of clinical edge in the final third, with plenty of blame falling at Rashford’s doorstep.

According to The Sun, the young forward has been mooted as a transfer target for Barcelona, but with no goal in his last six games, he may struggle to get into Solskjaer’s starting line up again, let alone Ernesto Valverde’s at Camp Nou.

Check out plenty more comments from United fans lambasting Rashford below, via Twitter.

Rashford loves a pointless skill straight up confusing himself! ?? #MUNCHE — Rants (@rantsnbants) April 28, 2019

Rashford one on one with the goalkeeper#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/2Ro5QICjnA — jilly (@jilly06539788) April 28, 2019

Summary of that match: – Sergio Romero needs a start.

– Rashford needs to fuck off.

– Alexis Sanchez with another 300k per week performance.

– Bailly is self destructive.

– Rojo is a bandit.

– Ander Herrera should not be let go. — * (@UtdInMyBlood) April 28, 2019

marcus rashford is just so shit ? — Idrees Variawa (@IdreesVariawa) April 28, 2019

Don’t let De Gea distract you from the fact that Rashford is the most useless in this team, and Lukaku is a proper 9! As I always said ????? — Adé ? (@DaflowABIOYE) April 28, 2019

Marcus Rashford Speed = Mbappe

Shot Technique = Ronaldo

Pass Accuracy = Smalling

Shot Accuracy = Gibson

Dribbling = Kompany

Crossing = Bebe

Decision making = -2 He doesn’t know when to shoot, pass or do those needless tricks. Rashford is just an English Alex Iwobi. — Zoba Man Utd ? (@ZobaTwits) April 28, 2019

Rashford is all speed with a little or no football IQ — High_Chieff???? (@VikktorNelson) April 28, 2019

‘Rashford lines up to take the freekick’ Manchester United fans: pic.twitter.com/8xOvtnix2v — Tarik (@TarikCFC) April 28, 2019

As much as I like rashford , he can’t be United’s choice striker. We need an established 9 Isn’t lukaku either — kenna (@kennagq) April 28, 2019