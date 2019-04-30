Arsenal players question Unai Emery tactics and identify cause for abysmal away form

Arsenal players have reportedly become confused by the recent tactics of manager Unai Emery as his first season at the club threatens to end in disappointment.

There was plenty of optimism when the Spanish tactician came in in the summer, with so many fans glad to finally see Arsene Wenger replaced after a difficult end to his long reign at the club.

However, Arsenal now look at real risk of missing out on Champions League qualification for next season, which would surely go down as a failure for Emery as his side had a real chance to cement a top four spot thanks to the poor form of their rivals in recent times.

Arsenal, however, have also dipped just at the wrong moment, losing three league games in a row and conceding three goals in each of those matches.

According to the Telegraph, Gunners players are confused by some of Emery’s recent decisions, and feel he overthinks things away from home.

Emery had a notably poor record away from home during his time as Sevilla manager, and it seems he may have a history of spending too much time focusing on nullifying opponents.

This makes sense at smaller clubs, but is not the kind of mentality needed at Arsenal, who will want to be finishing in the top four every season at a bare minimum, while fans will soon be impatient for a return to their best years under Wenger, when they were regular title challengers and played some of the best football in Europe.

It will be interesting to see how safe Emery’s job looks if the team’s dire form continues and they do miss out on a top four finish.