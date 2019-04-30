Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has suggested that he could look to quit the club this summer unless Unai Emery can offer him assurances over his future at the club.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Reading, which is now his sixth loan spell away from the Emirates since joining the Gunners in 2012.

He’s made just 14 appearances for Arsenal in the last seven years, and so unsurprisingly it has led to the Argentine shot-stopper finally demanding to know if he’ll be given a chance by the Premier League giants or if he needs to start looking for a permanent move elsewhere.

“I just want to know if they trust me. If they want to give me the chance to become number one, I will stay there, no doubt,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“Arsenal are a club of my dreams but if they can’t guarantee me any games then it’s time for me to move on. I know I can be Arsenal number one. I’ve got everything to do it but I want to play games.

“I need to sit down with Unai. After the season finishes I’ll have a chat with him to see what his plans are for me. I’m tired of going on loan, I just want to be permanent somewhere.”

Time will tell what the Spanish tactician can offer him, as ultimately with Petr Cech retiring at the end of the season, that surely does open up a spot for Martinez to challenge Bernd Leno for the No.1 spot between the posts next season.

That is of course unless Arsenal consider signing a reinforcement in that department this summer, which will undoubtedly be a major blow to Martinez’s hopes.

Meanwhile, it appears as though Arsenal are a lot more certain on the future of another senior player, as respected Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has suggested that have already offered a one-year extension to stalwart Nacho Monreal.

It’s added that the likes of Barcelona and Marseille have had an interest in the 33-year-old, but a contract renewal offer has already been put on the table by Arsenal and so it remains to be seen if he wishes to commit his future to the club for another year.