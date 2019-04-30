‘Asking him for tips’ – These Man Utd fans react to legends catching up amid rumours of key appointment

Man Utd are reportedly considering Rio Ferdinand for a top job at the club moving forward, and he may well have gotten some advice from an old friend on Tuesday.

The former Red Devils defender posted an image of him catching up with Edwin van der Sar ahead of Ajax’s clash with Tottenham in the Champions League semi-finals, as seen below.

While it was more than likely an innocent catch up between two old teammates and legends at Old Trafford, it certainly sparked a reaction amid recent rumours that Ferdinand could be returning to the club as a possible technical director, as reported by The Guardian.

Van der Sar is currently enjoying great success as Ajax CEO, with the Dutch giants back in the last four of the Champions League, while they could also sweep up domestically and complete a treble this season.

That would arguably make it a sensible strategy from a Man Utd perspective to try and prise him away from Ajax, but instead, the fans below were seemingly convinced that Ferdinand was getting advice from the Dutchman about working behind the scenes.

Time will tell if the former England international returns to United and works alongside the likes of Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at a crucial time for the club, as they can ill afford to get such a crucial appointment wrong given the pressure is continuing to increase for them to get back to the top.

Ferdinand seemingly has contacts in good places, and so it could turn out that he’ll make use of those if he lands the job at United as a director. However, there is surely a strong argument against it as he does seem hugely under-qualified regardless of whether or not he knows the club well.

