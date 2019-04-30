Barcelona to demand minimum €25m for bit-part ace to green light summer exit

Barcelona will reportedly demand at least €25m to allow goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to seal an exit from the club this summer.

The 30-year-old has struggled to establish himself since arriving from Ajax in 2016, making just 28 appearances for the Catalan giants, with the majority of those coming in the Copa del Rey.

While it was always going to be difficult for him to displace Marc-Andre ter Stegen as first choice between the posts at Barcelona, the Dutch international would undoubtedly have hoped to be more involved.

Given his quality and experience, there is little doubt that he would be a fundamental figure elsewhere if a regular starter, and as per Mundo Deportivo, he has now expressed his desire to move on this summer in search of a more prominent role.

However, it’s added that he won’t be allowed to leave for anything less than €25m, which is undoubtedly a more realistic figure given his release clause currently stands at €60m.

Time will tell if any clubs around Europe are keen to prise him away from Barcelona, but it would appear as though the La Liga champions will have a headache on their hands in that they may have to replace Cillessen this summer.

The former Ajax shot-stopper has been limited to just seven outings this season, conceding seven goals and keeping two clean sheets, and so it would appear as though it’s unlikely that Barcelona will miss him too much, albeit his reassuring presence on the bench will perhaps be missed.