Chelsea could use special connections to beat Euro giants to midfielder transfer

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of highly-rated young midfielder Bruno Guimaraes – and could be in the driving seat for his signature this summer.

The Blues may of course be facing a transfer ban, but continue to be linked with players anyway in the hope that they can have the embargo delayed.

Guimaraes is one name being linked with the west London giants, and O Jogo report that they could be in the strongest position for the 21-year-old due to having a good relationship with his agent.

The Brazilian starlet, currently with Atletico Paranaense and also supposedly wanted by Benfica according to O Jogo, looks an exciting prospect who could strengthen this Chelsea squad.

It’s been a difficult season for CFC, and manager Maurizio Sarri could probably do with freshening this squad up a bit with some young talent.

Chelsea have had some success bringing in young talent from Brazil in the past, with Oscar a notable example of a player who moved at a young age having never played in Europe before.

They’ve also generally had a strong Brazilian contingent in recent times with players like Willian, David Luiz and Brazilian-born Italy international Jorginho.