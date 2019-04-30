Liverpool rival Manchester City for transfer of classy attacker compared to Arjen Robben

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly both chasing the potential transfer of Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer.

The talented 19-year-old has had an eye-catching campaign with the La Liga club, contributing eight goals and three assists in all competitions.

Chukwueze looks a player who could soon be good enough to step up a level and play for an elite club, and it seems he has suitors in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, title chasers Liverpool and City could be set to compete for his signature as they look for more competition to bolster their attacking options.

This seems a tad strange given that both clubs have arguably some of the finest attacking options in world football right now, but then standards are very high now and Chukwueze would also undoubtedly be one for the future at either Anfield or the Etihad Stadium.

The Mail claim the Nigeria international has been likened to Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben with his playing style, and it would undoubtedly be great to see such a top talent in the Premier League in the near future.