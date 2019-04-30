Double exit: Concern for Guardiola as Man City duo could seek summer departure

Man City boss Pep Guardiola could face an unwanted transfer headache this summer as two senior stars are being tipped to consider an exit.

The Citizens currently have more immediate priorities on their mind as they know wins over Leicester City and Brighton will ensure that they successfully defend their Premier League crown.

Further, they also have an FA Cup final against Watford to look forward to next month, as Guardiola will hope to wrap up a domestic treble.

However, while there are undoubtedly big benefits to having a big squad to be able to rotate and rest key players to compete on multiple fronts, it also causes issues if certain individuals aren’t able to get as much playing time as they would like.

It appears as though that’s the problem for Nicolas Otamendi and Danilo, as per ESPN, who report that the Man City duo could look for an exit this summer having been unable to force their way into Guardiola’s plans on a more consistent basis.

Otamendi has made 32 appearances so far this season, but he has also gone through lengthy spells of being left on the bench, most recently in the last four Premier League games.

It’s been even more of a struggle for Danilo who has been limited to just 21 appearances so far this year, and so it’s easy to see why the pair would consider the possibility of a more prominent role elsewhere.

Time will tell though if Guardiola is willing to allow them to move on, as the Spanish tactician’s priority will be ensuring that he has enough quality depth to maintain their current success beyond this season.

Nevertheless, selling Otamendi and Danilo could ultimately raise funds to help him land his preferred targets this summer to further improve his squad.