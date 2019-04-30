Double injury blow for Solskjaer set to completely derail Man United’s faint hopes of top-four finish

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be without Romelu Lukaku and Rashford for the final two games of the season.

The two men started upfront together during a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, which saw the home side’s chances of securing a top-four finish take a major hit.

To make matters worse for Solskjaer ahead of fixtures against Huddersfield and Cardiff City, Lukaku worsened an ongoing hamstring issue during the clash, while Rashford is also struggling with a shoulder injury.

According to The Sun, the Norwegian coach is now sweating on the fitness of the pair after a double injury blow which is set to completely derail United’s faint hopes of a top-four finish.

The Red Devils duo have had scans on their respective injuries but it is not yet known if they will be included in the squad for the crucial trip to Huddersfield on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s men are currently sixth in the Premier League table, a point behind Arsenal in fifth and three behind fourth-placed Chelsea – with an inferior goal difference to both sides.

Only maximum points in their final two games can get them close to the promised land, but without their first choice strikers, the task will be made doubly difficult.

United will be expected to beat bottom of the pile Huddersfield easily enough, but Cardiff could be fighting for their lives on the final day of the season, which increases the chances of a potential upset.

Perhaps Solskjaer will be forced to look to the youth, with the likes of Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong surely chomping at the bit for an opportunity to shine.

Alexis Sanchez has plenty of experience playing through the middle, but given his mediocrity in a United shirt, he cannot be solely relied upon to deliver the goods in the final third.

A huge fortnight is on the horizon for the Red Devils and their 2018-19 campaign could yet be defined by whether or not Lukaku and Rashford get back to full fitness in time to contribute.