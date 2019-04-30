Double injury boost for Unai Emery: Arsenal duo tipped to face Valencia

Arsenal face Valencia in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie on Thursday night, and they’ve reportedly received good news on the injury front.

A run of three consecutive defeats in the Premier League have left Arsenal’s hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League in tatters, as although they still sit just two points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, their fate is now out of their hands.

SEE MORE: Arsenal transfer news: Quit threat from misfit, new contract offered to stalwart

In turn, that gives the Europa League added importance in order to secure a return to Europe’s top table next season through that avenue, with Unai Emery having a great history in this competition.

However, they face a tough challenge against Valencia next, although they could be boosted with some positive injury news, as per the tweet below from AFTV.

It has been reported that both Mesut Ozil and Nacho Monreal will recover from a bruised foot and a calf injury respectively to feature, although it remains to be seen if Emery hands them a starting berth for the first leg at the Emirates.

The Gunners face another must-win encounter on Sunday when they face Brighton, which is quickly followed by the second leg against Valencia and the last Premier League game of the campaign away at Burnley.

With that in mind, they will surely also have to show some caution in bringing injured players back into the fold as the last thing that they need is to see anyone suffer a setback with a handful of crucial games coming up.

Nevertheless, especially after seeing off Napoli in the last round, Ozil and Monreal could prove to be key in Europe, with their experience and quality capable of making a big difference.