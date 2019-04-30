Breaking: Manchester United CLEARED to seal superstar signing with big helping hand from Arsenal

Manchester United reportedly look set to be handed a huge boost in their rumoured transfer pursuit of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international has long been linked with the Red Devils, including in a recent report from the Sun that listed him and team-mates Douglas Costa as potential targets for the Manchester giants this summer.

While Dybala isn’t having the best season for Juventus, he has shown himself to be a world class talent on his day, and scored the winning goal against United when the two sides met in the Champions League at Old Trafford this season.

The former Palermo attacker could also be ideal for Man Utd’s needs at the moment, with the club chasing a long list of top attacking players to replace flops such as Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Nicolas Pepe, Richarlison and Wilfried Zaha have all been linked with MUFC in recent times, and Dybala would surely be another strong option for them.

And according to Goal, his departure is now looking more likely this summer due to the arrival of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal, who can play a similar role in Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

This is hugely encouraging news for United, though it remains to be seen if he’s still their preferred target ahead of some of the other names mentioned above.