Great news for Liverpool: Klopp gets double injury boost ahead of Barcelona clash

Liverpool have received a huge injury boost on the eve of their clash with Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Reds travel to the Nou Camp this week for the first leg of their semi-final tie, as they’ll be hoping to return home with a positive result for the second meeting at Anfield next week.

In order to have the best chance possible to do that, Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, and it appears as though he has now received a major boost.

As reported by Sky Sports, Roberto Firmino returned to training on Tuesday to suggest that he will be able to feature against the Catalan giants, having sat out the win over Huddersfield last time out after suffering a muscle injury.

Aside from the fact that the 27-year-old has bagged 16 goals and eight assists in 46 appearances so far this season, he also sets the tone with his work-rate and defensive commitment from the front to ensure that the rest of the team follow suit.

With that in mind, he will undoubtedly have a major role to play not only in trying to get past Barcelona, but also in terms of helping Liverpool secure two wins in their remaining Premier League games to keep their title hopes alive.

Meanwhile, it’s added that his compatriot Fabinho also took part in the training session on Tuesday, and so it would appear as though Klopp is set to receive a double injury boost ahead of the crunch showdown with Barcelona.

It remains to be seen though if the pair get the green light from the medical staff to feature, although it has to be said that the mere fact that they’re back training with the group ahead of such a crucial game would mean that Klopp could be ready to bring them back into the fold.