In-demand £40m Premier League ace favours transfer to Manchester United

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is reportedly waiting for a bid from Manchester United before he decides on his future.

The Belgian joined the Foxes on a six-month loan deal from AS Monaco in January and he has been a huge hit in the Premier League – contributing three goals and four assists in 11 appearances.

According to the Daily Star, the 21-year-old is on Arsenal and Tottenham’s radar, with both clubs preparing to go toe to toe for his signature this summer.

However, Manchester United have also been linked with Tielemans and the Daily Star reports that he favours a move to Old Trafford when the market reopens in May.

The mercurial playmaker is currently valued at around £40 million – as per the Daily Star – and it is believed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big admirer of the youngster, who has had a significant impact on English football during his short time in the country.

The Norwegian boss is plotting a squad overhaul at United this summer and he could certainly use quality midfield reinforcements like Tielemans to revive the team’s fortunes next season.

The in-demand Leicester ace is reluctant to return to Monaco and Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of making his switch to the King Power Stadium permanent, but if the Red Devils come calling it seems he will be packing his bags for Manchester.

The Daily Star states that Tielemans is willing to wait for United to submit an official offer for his services, but it remains to be seen whether or not any bids from the club will be forthcoming this summer.

The Belgium international certainly looks ready for the next stage in his career development and he could get ample opportunity to shine in Solskjaer’s starting XI next season if this particular deal comes to fruition.