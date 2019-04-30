Video: Manchester United pay tribute to retiring legend’s unlikely heroics against Arsenal, Liverpool & Real Madrid

Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea has announced his retirement from football, and his old club have paid tribute through a series of videos of his best moments with the Red Devils.

Despite never exactly being a world class player, the Irishman played nearly 400 games for Man Utd, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League and other major honours.

As well as that, O’Shea had some moments where he showed he could really play, with MUFC sharing these clips of a superb chipped goal away to Arsenal, and a late winner away to Liverpool.

Pass from Scholesy = ?

Finish past Almunia = ?

Celebration from Sheasy = ? pic.twitter.com/dNOyiLLYYT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2019

As a youngster, O’Shea also produced a stunning piece of skill to nutmeg Real Madrid legend Luis Figo in a Champions League clash.

Happy retirement, John!