Jose Mourinho has been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain job in recent months, and there could be a major development in the French capital.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in December, and is seemingly biding his time with a possible return to management being lined up this summer.

With the majority of the top jobs in Europe unavailable, it will undoubtedly be fascinating to see where he ends up next in order to repair the damage done to his reputation following a turbulent end to his stint at Old Trafford, but developments in Paris could alert Mourinho in the coming weeks.

As noted by Calciomercato, via L’Equipe, it’s been suggested that Tuchel could depart at the end of the season amid talk of issues with the PSG hierarchy as well as recent poor results.

Although the French giants did secure the Ligue 1 title again this season, they’ve now lost four of their last five games across all competitions, including the French Cup final, while they crashed out in disappointing fashion against Man Utd at the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

In turn, there is seemingly a lot for PSG and Tuchel to be disappointed with this season, and so it remains to be seen if a change is made.

Mourinho has been linked with the PSG job previously, as noted by The Sun, and so he will surely be watching closely to see how things play out in the French capital heading into the summer as he eyes a return to management ahead of next season.