Jose Mourinho has emerged as a shock candidate to become Celtic’s next manager

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly in line to become Celtic’s next permanent manager.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since being axed by the Red Devils in December, after a turbulent two and a half years at Old Trafford.

The 56-year-old is a two-time Champions League winner and he has won titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal, but his powers seem to have waned somewhat in recent years.

Despite his recent struggles on the touchline, a long list of potential suitors have been linked with Mourinho since he left Manchester, including Real Madrid and Roma, but he has also emerged as a shock candidate to take over at an unexpected club.

According to Sport Bible, popular bookmakers Paddy Power have named Mourinho as one of the odds on favourites for the top job at Celtic, at a surprisingly short current price of 14/1.

He had originally been an outsider for the job at 66-1 but the odds on him taking over at Celtic Park have been slashed with the Scottish side reportedly interested in securing his services.

Sport Bible reports that interim Hoops boss Neil Lennon is still the favourite to take the managerial reins on a permanent basis, but Mourinho has the kind of star power to take the club to a new level.

A spokesman for Paddy Power revealed the reasoning behind Mourinho’s eligibility for the Celtic role on Monday, stating: “Jose Mourinho and Celtic may not seem like a natural partnership, but the Bhoys do have recent experience in coaches with humongous egos.

“And, actually, both parties have pretty strong links with Champions League success in Portugal.

“It could be viewed as an odd move for Mourinho but, having linked himself with the jobs at PSG and Bayern, Celtic would fit with the apparent approach of targeting one-club leagues.”

Although a move to the Scottish Premier League might seem like a major step backwards for Mourinho, it could be exactly the kind of position which reignites his flailing career at the top level.

The Portuguese coach won his first major trophies at Porto, overachieving on a modest budget and if he could the same at Celtic Park it would go a long way to repairing his damaged reputation.