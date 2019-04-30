Leeds United ace charged by FA after controversy in Aston Villa clash

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford faces a two-match ban after the FA charged him with ‘successful deception of a match official’ in the clash with Aston Villa.

There was controversy at Elland Road on Sunday, as Leeds firstly scored with the Villa players expecting them to put the ball out of play while Jonathan Kodjia was on the ground injured.

After breaking the deadlock with that effort, Villa were then allowed to walk the ball into the net to even the scores after Leeds boss Marco Bielsa ordered his players to let the visitors score.

However, in the middle of all that was a furious melee involving several players, among which Bamford was seen holding his face after an altercation with Anwar El Ghazi, as seen in the video below.

The clip clearly shows that the Villa winger didn’t make any contact with Bamford’s face, but he was sent off at the time.

As per Sky Sports though, that red card has now been overturned and it’s added that Bamford could now face a two-match suspension instead for deceiving the referee.

That could be huge for both clubs with the playoffs in mind, as El Ghazi would have missed the semi-finals entirely with a three-match ban.

Instead, Leeds could be without Bamford for the first leg of their semi-finals clash, with a ban surely now likely after confirmation of the charge.

The right outcome has happened! ? Anwar El Ghazi's red card for an altercation with Patrick Bamford has been overturned following an appeal ? pic.twitter.com/FFBFTQmveK — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 30, 2019