Liverpool tell Real Madrid where to go with £173m asking price for star player and swap transfer snub

Liverpool are reportedly holding firm as Real Madrid show interest in the potential transfer of in-form forward Sadio Mane ahead of the summer.

According to Don Balon, the Reds have set an asking price as high as £173million for Mane, who has had an outstanding season for the club, contributing 24 goals and two assists in all competitions to help Jurgen Klopp’s men challenge for a potential Premier League and Champions League double.

Losing Mane seems unthinkable for Liverpool at this moment in time, though in the past the Merseyside giants have ended up allowing their best players to move to Spain’s big two, with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho more recent examples, along with Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano in the past.

Still, Don Balon now claim LFC are not budging on Mane, setting a high asking price for the Senegal international and rejecting an offer from Madrid that included Marco Asensio as part of a swap deal.

Liverpool fans will be pleased to see their club being bold and not bowing to pressure from Real, with Klopp needing to keep players like this if the club is to move forward.

The German tactician has built an exciting team at Anfield that will surely win major honours in the near future even if they narrowly miss out this term.