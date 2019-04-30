Confirmed Liverpool squad for Barcelona: Key duo make it in to hand big boost to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have confirmed their squad travelling to Barcelona for this week’s Champions League semi-final first leg encounter at the Nou Camp.

The Reds have been boosted with Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both being involved, with the latter only recently returning from a lengthy injury layoff, while Firmino missed the win over Huddersfield Town.

Liverpool squad in full: Fabinho, van Dijk, Gini, Lovren, Milner, Keita, Bobby, Mane, Mo, Gomez, Alisson, Hendo, Sturridge, Moreno, Ox, Mignolet, Shaqiri, Brewster, Robbo, Origi, Matip, Kelleher, Trent. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 30, 2019

Still, it’s looking good for Liverpool now, with this side surely in with a chance of an upset away to Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp’s side reached the final of the Champions League last season, and were unlucky to lose to Real Madrid in Kiev.

Since then, most would argue they’ve improved a lot, and now very much belong at this level and can take the game to even a top side like Barca.

Having Firmino available will be particularly important, though Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a fine option for Klopp to rely on from the bench.

Elsewhere in the Champions League, the other semi-final between Tottenham and Ajax takes place in in north London this evening.