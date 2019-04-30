Klopp makes big prediction about Liverpool wonderkid after surprise inclusion in Barcelona squad

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was heaped praise onto exciting young forward Rhian Brewster as he earned a surprise call-up to the squad to play Barcelona in this week’s Champions League semi-final.

The Reds travel to the Nou Camp tomorrow night for a huge game in their season as they remain in the hunt for a potential Premier League and European Cup double.

While Brewster is perhaps not likely to be heavily involved for Liverpool in this huge game, it’s some compliment that Klopp has included him in the travelling squad for the trip to Catalunya.

And discussing the 19-year-old, the German tactician revealed just how highly he thinks of him as he tipped him for a bigger role in the first-team squad next season.

“He is the next really exciting prospect,” Klopp told the club’s official site.

“If you see him training… next season will be his season, his first real season.

“He is now physically an adult, he grew a lot, he worked a lot and the training session today was, to be honest, pretty impressive.

“He is with us, he is our player and we want to have him around. In this case I thought, ‘Come on, it’s Barcelona, let’s give him a first sniff.’”

This will be hugely exciting news for LFC fans, who will have enjoyed the rise of another academy player in Trent Alexander-Arnold, following the club’s fine tradition of bringing through homegrown players.