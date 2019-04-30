Solskjaer blasts Manchester United star in the dressing room following Chelsea draw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ripped into Anthony Martial following the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

The France international was an unused substitute in the Blues game, but Solskjaer did not take well to a video doing the rounds of the player looking very, very casual in his team’s warm-up on the pitch.

As we reported, many Man Utd fans were also left stunned by Martial’s behaviour, as he simply stood around instead of taking part in some training drills.

The 23-year-old is not in the best of form at the moment, having scored just one goal in his last ten appearances in all competitions.

It’s therefore unsurprising that the Daily Mail report of Solskjaer’s frustration with the player, with there apparently being concerns about his attitude since he signed a new five-year contract earlier this season.

Solskjaer chose to bring on Alexis Sanchez over Martial against Chelsea – which certainly gives some idea of how far the former Monaco man’s stock may have fallen.

Despite for so long being regarded as a real wonderkid, Martial is not a youngster anymore and looks to be running out of time to fulfil his enormous potential.